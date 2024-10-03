Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 440 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after acquiring an additional 141,224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,765 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 739,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 728,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $179.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

