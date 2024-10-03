Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $24.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $17.72 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

