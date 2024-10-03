Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Propel Media Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Propel Media Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is a positive change from Propel Media’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th.

Propel Media Company Profile

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

