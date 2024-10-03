ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 727.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

