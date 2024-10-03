ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 25.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSEM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

TSEM opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

