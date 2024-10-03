ProShare Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Elastic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Elastic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $487,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,737,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $487,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,737,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Baird R W downgraded Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Elastic from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.48.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

