ProShare Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 106,197 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,814,881 shares of company stock valued at $648,616,023. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

PLTR opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.61 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

