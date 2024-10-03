ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,577 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.11.

MQ opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.78. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Marqeta had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

