ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 18.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 26.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $100.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.79.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

