ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 1,055.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 74.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 23.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 97,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,288.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,288.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $242,954.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,391 shares of company stock worth $3,075,454. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

