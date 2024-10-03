ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 962 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 820,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $114.70. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,097,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,441,345.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

