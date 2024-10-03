ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 962 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 820,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Agilysys Price Performance
NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $114.70. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Transactions at Agilysys
In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,097,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,441,345.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AGYS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.