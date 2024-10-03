ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

AMK opened at $35.24 on Thursday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

