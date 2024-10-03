ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 111,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,920.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,920.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE OII opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

