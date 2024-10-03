ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Shares Acquired by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short High Yield comprises approximately 0.5% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 21.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 6.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,076 shares during the period.

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

SJB stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.

ProShares Short High Yield Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

Further Reading

