ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $11.68

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $12.03. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 2,112,330 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

