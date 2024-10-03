ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.45 and last traded at $120.35. Approximately 49,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 486,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.49.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $4,399,000. Client First Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 750.4% in the second quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 514.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

