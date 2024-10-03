ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Trading Up 2.3%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.26 and last traded at $66.26. Approximately 2,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 65,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.78.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 255.7% during the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

