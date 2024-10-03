ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Down 0.1%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.26 and last traded at $54.75. Approximately 3,497,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,008,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

