Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares changing hands.

Providence Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.19.

About Providence Resources

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

