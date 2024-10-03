Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

PRU stock opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.