Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,878 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $135.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.92. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $156.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.