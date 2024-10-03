Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Enhabit worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,525,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 600,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 31,929 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 52.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 518,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the first quarter valued at $5,183,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,804.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EHAB opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.99 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

