Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,225,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 66,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,538,000 after acquiring an additional 227,671 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.89. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

