Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $250,097,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,979,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.88. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.