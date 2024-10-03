Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Consolidated Communications worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after buying an additional 25,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 48,609 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,264,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 575,340 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 619,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 135,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

CNSL opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $550.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $268.71 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

