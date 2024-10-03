Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 6,262 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 230,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,180,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 153,036 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.03 million, a P/E ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 1.58. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

