Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $689,000 Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 470.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 54,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $82.06 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.31%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

