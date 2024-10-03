Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $771,000 Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,079,000 after buying an additional 160,632 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 637,883 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 860,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $7,486,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

CMP stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $501.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

