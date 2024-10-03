Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $835,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of NVR by 57.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR opened at $9,732.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9,031.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $9,912.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

