Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 505,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 160,212 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 424,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 593.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In related news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $52,805.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,147,088.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,324 shares of company stock worth $98,717. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $632.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 56.22%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

