Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 792.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $368.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $375.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.90.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

