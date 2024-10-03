Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 2,430 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liquidity Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 68,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LQDT opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $673.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.37. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, EVP John Daunt sold 7,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $157,387.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,749.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 13,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $300,363.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Daunt sold 7,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $157,387.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,749.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

