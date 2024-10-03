Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 729 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 80.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

TYL opened at $584.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $598.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,246,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,840.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,246,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

