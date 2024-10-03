Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 916 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,129,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,647,000 after acquiring an additional 786,600 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 238.9% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 864,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after purchasing an additional 609,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,519,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $9,103,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,696.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

