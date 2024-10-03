Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TSN opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

