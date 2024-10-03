Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.84.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

