Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 731,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,002,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

