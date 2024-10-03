PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 25,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 307,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,942. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a market cap of $717.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.39.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
PUBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
