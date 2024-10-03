Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Shares Down 2.4%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.52 and last traded at C$11.55. 361,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 677,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.83.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.37.

