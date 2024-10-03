Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Pyxis Tankers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 75.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $27.10.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.