Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for United Natural Foods, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $23.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 122,626 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 321,020 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

