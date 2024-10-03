Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.98 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.40.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $293.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.88. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $317.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $775,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,402 shares of company stock worth $6,399,663 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 214.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 121.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

