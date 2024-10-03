Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $62,765,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 5,990.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,210,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Q2 by 1,910.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 683,957 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Q2 by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after acquiring an additional 398,871 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth $19,101,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,644. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

