Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 29,205 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.8% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,935 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 48,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

