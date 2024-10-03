Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By Raymond James (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at C$25.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$25.62.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 36.86%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -52.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$248,000.00. In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$248,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

