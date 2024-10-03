Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zeta Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Zeta Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZETA. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $29.80 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

