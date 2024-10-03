Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at C$2.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$4.22. The company has a market cap of C$238.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.82.

(Get Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.