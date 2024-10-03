Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nouveau Monde Graphite
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.