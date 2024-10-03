Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Aon plc Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AON in a report issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $15.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AON’s FY2024 earnings at $15.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.63 EPS.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share.
AON opened at $348.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.02. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $353.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $45,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
