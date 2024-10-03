Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for RB Global, Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:RBA)

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for RB Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for RB Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised RB Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of RB Global stock opened at C$107.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. RB Global has a 1-year low of C$80.97 and a 1-year high of C$117.55.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.08). RB Global had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $1.602 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total transaction of C$256,650.00. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

