Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Shattuck Labs, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Shattuck Labs in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 2,067.99%. Shattuck Labs’s revenue was up 704.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs Trading Down 34.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.72. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 502,860 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 599,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 78,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 83.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 177,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 209.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 150,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 57.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 142,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.